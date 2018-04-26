Volvo Aims to Increase Electric Car Sales to 50 Per Cent by 2025

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. (Image: News18.com)

Volvo Cars might not be quickest to embrace the electric powertrain, but they surely aim to reach the top as early as 2025. Volvo Cars took its own sweet time to perfect the electric car technology and want to utilize it with immediate effect. They have even set an ambitious target of electrifying half of its car sales by 2025, which is just 7 years from now.The announcement builds on Volvo Cars’ 2017 industry-first announcement that all new models released from 2019 will be available as either a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicle. Volvo currently sells the XC90 T8 Excellence as the only electric-hybrid car in India.On the other hand, the Chinese government plans to have new-energy vehicles account for more than 20 per cent of the country’s annual car sales by 2025, which equates to more than seven million vehicles, based on Chinese government forecasts.“Last year we made a commitment to electrification in preparation for an era beyond the internal combustion engine,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars. “Today we reinforce and expand that commitment in the world’s leading market for electrified cars. China’s electric future is Volvo Cars’ electric future.”Volvo Cars currently produces the S90 and S90L T8 Twin Engine in China. This week marks the start of production for the XC60 T8 Twin Engine in China, meaning that soon all three Volvo Cars China plants – Luqiao, Chengdu and Daqing – will produce either plug-in hybrid or battery electric cars.Beijing also marks the first public appearance for the T5 plug-in hybrid version of the new XC40.The new XC40 was recently crowned 2018 European Car of the Year and has already amassed more than 60,000 orders globally since its launch in late 2017, even though Volvo Cars is yet to open order books in China.XC60 is available with a range of diesel and petrol engines as well as Volvo Cars’ award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 407hp and acceleration from 0-100km in just 5.3 seconds.