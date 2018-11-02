Volvo Car India Clocks 2017 Sales Figures in First 10 months of 2018

Volvo Car India said it has clocked a 40 per cent growth in volumes to 2,194 vehicles in the January to October period this year, surpassing the total number of cars it sold in the entire 2017. The Indian arm of Swedish automaker Volvo Car had sold 2,029 vehicles last year. The growth was driven by the premium SUV XC60 and the new compact SUV New XC40, the company said in a release."The January-October sales (2,194 units) this year is more than the record sales of 2017 full year (2,029 units). The successful product launches, network expansion and brand engagement programmes led to this performance," it said. The firm said with the advent of festive season, the rest of the year looks to be on-track to replicate the growth percentage of last year."We are extremely happy with our performance so far in 2018. The XC40 has been received well and its success is important for the brand to be accepted in the entry-level luxury segment. The network expansions too have contributed to the growth and we are on-track to replicate the growth percentage previous year in 2018," said Charles Frump, managing director, Volvo Car India.Volvo Cars currently has dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.