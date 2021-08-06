Volvo Car India Introduces 24x7 Customer Service Support and Breakdown Assistance

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Car India has announced the commissioning of a 24×7 customer support service. The Consumer Relations Centre (CRC) reachable at a toll free number 18001029100 has started to provide Customer Service, queries handling & Roadside Assistance to all Volvo customers. This Centre is also unique as it makes India the only country in the Volvo Asia Pacific ecosystem to provide round the clock customer support.

“We pride ourselves in being a customer centric company and this is our latest offering towards superior customer satisfaction. The Consumer Relation Centre enhances customer confidence in the brand with the conviction that the company is contactable round the clock, year round in the unlikely event of a customer having to reach out. We are committed to grow the Indian market and will continue to invest in initiatives that focus on customers” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The company introduced several initiatives during the past 12 months including ‘Volvo Contactless Program’ to ensure customer safety and to promote online purchase.

Swedish luxury car Company Volvo entered India in 2007 and currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Raipur, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, West Mumbai, South Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Volvo retails XC40 as its entry-level offering followed by S60 and XC60 and XC90 models in the country.

