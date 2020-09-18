Volvo Car India Introduces Financial Services in Partnership With HDFC Bank

Volvo Car India today introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank to enable buyers to receive easy finance for a Volvo car of their choice. The service facilitates finance of up to 100 per cent of the ex-showroom price of the car and offers convenient repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions.

Loans can be availed for up to 7 years. There is also an option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package and accessories. Volvo Car Financial Services allows a faster loan approval and a uniform processing fee, giving a hassle-free finance experience to buyers.

Volvo Car India Managing Director Mr. Charles Frump said, “Volvo Car Financial Services is a faster, flexible and cost-optimised solution to finance a Volvo car. It is an extension of our people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning our cars. We are extremely happy to partner with HDFC Bank - a premier banking institution and we are confident that this partnership would certainly instil customer confidence in our brand even more .”

HDFC Bank Country Head, Retail Lending Mr. Arvind Kapil said, “We are excited to partner with Volvo Cars to bring this service across its dealerships in India. Our endeavour is to provide not just convenience but an experience to customers availing of our range of products and services. To this end, this partnership is a win-win for all concerned as it offers customized and cost-effective offers to customers ”