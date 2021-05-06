Volvo Car India: New Electric Car Every Year, EV Revolution in Premium Segment | Interview

When it comes to safety standards in cars, there’s none quite as high as the ones that are followed by Volvo Cars. This has been the case for decades now and as a result, cars made by Volvo are synonymous with the highest standards of safety across the world. Now, however, the automobile industry is on the verge of taking its next step and move on into the electric vehicle era. And the movement is already in full swing with almost every manufacturer having an electric vehicle on sale right now and several new electric vehicle technologies, platforms and models lined up for the future.

As part of this, Volvo Car India is ready to bring its first electric car to the Indian market in the form of the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It was before the resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country when the Swedish automaker had showcased the upcoming electric SUV and talked about its plans for the future. The highlight amongst that was the fact that Volvo has promised a new electric car in India in India, every year, starting from 2021 itself.

As for the XC40 Recharge, this electric SUV is based on the regular XC40 and is expected to start being delivered to customers later this year. We had a special conversation with Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India to have an in-depth conversation about their plans for the future, the XC40 Recharge, the much-talked-about EV revolution and more. Check out our conversation in the video above.

