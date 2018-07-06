English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Volvo Car India Record 33 Per cent Growth in H1 2018, Sells 1242 Units
Volvo earlier launched the XC40 SUV in India for a starting price of Rs 39.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Volvo XC40 will be offered in the R-Design trim. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Volvo Cars announced a record 33% growth in volumes in Jan-June 2018 versus last year. The robust sales performance of 1242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25% of the total volume. Successful addition of S90 to local assembly, network expansion and brand engagement programs led to the best ever H1 sales performance for the company.
Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India shared, “We are extremely happy with our growth pace and intend to keep up the momentum for the rest of 2018. The recently launched XC40 is our first offering in the entry level SUV segment and we expect the XC40 to build a new customer base for us and drive sales.”
Volvo earlier launched the XC40 SUV in India for a starting price of Rs 39.90 Lakh (ex-showroom, India). This is the first entry level luxury SUV from Volvo, which happens to be the fastest growing segment in India. Hence Volvo is expecting some good sales from XC40, for the rest of the year.
Volvo registered 28% growth in 2017, their highest ever in India. But with the XC40, they are expecting a bigger jump in yearly sales.
