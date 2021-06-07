Volvo Car India to Expand Footprint With New Digital Technology Hub at Bangalore

Volvo Car India has announced that it is expanding its Digital Technology Hub at Bangalore which will help strengthen its digital presence in India. The company has appointed Mr. Jonas Olsson as the Head of Digital Technology Hub with effect from 1st June 2021. Olsson comes from Volvo Group India, where he was HR Director Region APAC, and was part of the Group IT Leadership Team. His experience with Volvo Group IT spans over 20 years, with the past 15 years in India, and he has played an instrumental role in leading the set-up of Volvo Group’s IT-delivery center in Bangalore. In his role with Volvo Car India, Olsson will continue to be based in Bangalore, where the Digital Tech Hub is located.

Volvo claims to have an expansive plan for its digital footprint in India and seeks to leverage on the talent available in the country, by being an attractive and inclusive employer and offering the value proposition to contribute to the organization’s journey of creating the cars of tomorrow.

“Volvo Cars Digital serves Volvo Cars globally with IT services & solutions. We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services. The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organization, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars” said Jonas Olsson, Head of Digital Technology Hub, Volvo Car India.

“Mr. Olsson has a deep understanding of India, having been in the country for over 15 years. This rich experience will value add and strengthen Volvo Car India’s core strategy of going digital in all its customer offerings in the future. We welcome him in his new assignment and are confident that he will play a key role in strengthening our digital footprint in India" said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India

