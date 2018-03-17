Volvo Cars India Inaugurates New Dealership in Raipur

Swedish luxury car company Volvo Car India has inaugurated a new dealership KNS Volvo in Raipur. This is the 21st showroom in India, a day after successfully opening a facility in Kozhikode. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.KNS Volvo is a 3S facility located at Tatibandh in Raipur and has the same global Volvo Retail Experience standards. With a plot area of 30,000 sq ft the facility has a built-up of 7,369 sq ft of Showroom and 4,457 sq ft of dedicated service centre and is geared up retail and service Volvo cars in Raipur and its catchment Chhattisgarh market.“Raipur is a new territory for Volvo Cars and has a high potential to contribute to our short term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. Our distinguished products and a unique Swedish customer experience will attract the luxury car buyer in this region”, said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India who inaugurated the dealership. “KNS Volvo has already set up a strong team and are upbeat about contributing to the Volvo Cars success in India. Our presence in Central India will boost the brand potential and we look forward to a successful partnership with our dealer here”, he added.Amar Narayan Singh - Dealer Principal, KNS Volvo said, “Volvo Cars is a brand synonymous with Swedish design, intuitive technology and safety. It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with Volvo cars. Our state-of-the-art 3S facility in Raipur will deliver best-in-class services to customers and help the brand succeed in Central India.”