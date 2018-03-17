English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo Cars India Inaugurates New Dealership in Raipur
KNS Volvo is a 3S facility located at Tatibandh in Raipur and has the same global Volvo Retail Experience standards.
Mr. Jyoti Malhotra – Director, Sales & Marketing, Volvo Car India, Mr. Amar Narayan Singh - Dealer Principal, KNS Volvo, Mr. Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India & Mr. Kamal Narayan Singh, Chairman, KNS Group. (Image: Volvo Cars India)
Swedish luxury car company Volvo Car India has inaugurated a new dealership KNS Volvo in Raipur. This is the 21st showroom in India, a day after successfully opening a facility in Kozhikode. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.
KNS Volvo is a 3S facility located at Tatibandh in Raipur and has the same global Volvo Retail Experience standards. With a plot area of 30,000 sq ft the facility has a built-up of 7,369 sq ft of Showroom and 4,457 sq ft of dedicated service centre and is geared up retail and service Volvo cars in Raipur and its catchment Chhattisgarh market.
“Raipur is a new territory for Volvo Cars and has a high potential to contribute to our short term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. Our distinguished products and a unique Swedish customer experience will attract the luxury car buyer in this region”, said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India who inaugurated the dealership. “KNS Volvo has already set up a strong team and are upbeat about contributing to the Volvo Cars success in India. Our presence in Central India will boost the brand potential and we look forward to a successful partnership with our dealer here”, he added.
Amar Narayan Singh - Dealer Principal, KNS Volvo said, “Volvo Cars is a brand synonymous with Swedish design, intuitive technology and safety. It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with Volvo cars. Our state-of-the-art 3S facility in Raipur will deliver best-in-class services to customers and help the brand succeed in Central India.”
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
