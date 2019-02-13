English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo Car India Opens New Boutique Showroom in Mumbai
With this new showroom at Prabhadevi, South Mumbai, Volvo Cars now has 25 Showrooms across India.
Image: Volvo India
Loading...
Volvo Car India has further expanded its network by opening a new boutique showroom in Prabhadevi under the ownership of KIFS Motors, which is the 2nd showroom in Mumbai. Volvo says that this new opening highlights the focus of the fastest growing luxury car maker in one of the largest luxury car markets in India. With South Mumbai added, Volvo Cars now has 25 Showrooms across India. The showroom was inaugurated by Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.
Speaking at the official launch of the showroom Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India said, “South Mumbai is the largest population of affluent families in India and Volvo’s presence here raises the bar in luxury car segment. KIFS Motors has proven to be an outstanding partner for us in the Western Suburbs. Their new showroom in South Mumbai will add to the growth of Volvo Cars in Mumbai and India.”
Vimal Khandwala, Dealer Principal - KIFS Motors said, “Our second showroom is a reflection of the confidence Volvo car management has in us. This showroom, located in the heart of South Mumbai will bring in the affluent customer base for Volvo cars. We are committed to contributing to Volvo’s growth in this key market.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking at the official launch of the showroom Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India said, “South Mumbai is the largest population of affluent families in India and Volvo’s presence here raises the bar in luxury car segment. KIFS Motors has proven to be an outstanding partner for us in the Western Suburbs. Their new showroom in South Mumbai will add to the growth of Volvo Cars in Mumbai and India.”
Vimal Khandwala, Dealer Principal - KIFS Motors said, “Our second showroom is a reflection of the confidence Volvo car management has in us. This showroom, located in the heart of South Mumbai will bring in the affluent customer base for Volvo cars. We are committed to contributing to Volvo’s growth in this key market.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results