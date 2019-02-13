Volvo Car India Opens New Boutique Showroom in Mumbai

Volvo Car India has further expanded its network by opening a new boutique showroom in Prabhadevi under the ownership of KIFS Motors, which is the 2nd showroom in Mumbai. Volvo says that this new opening highlights the focus of the fastest growing luxury car maker in one of the largest luxury car markets in India. With South Mumbai added, Volvo Cars now has 25 Showrooms across India. The showroom was inaugurated by Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.Speaking at the official launch of the showroom Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India said, “South Mumbai is the largest population of affluent families in India and Volvo’s presence here raises the bar in luxury car segment. KIFS Motors has proven to be an outstanding partner for us in the Western Suburbs. Their new showroom in South Mumbai will add to the growth of Volvo Cars in Mumbai and India.”Vimal Khandwala, Dealer Principal - KIFS Motors said, “Our second showroom is a reflection of the confidence Volvo car management has in us. This showroom, located in the heart of South Mumbai will bring in the affluent customer base for Volvo cars. We are committed to contributing to Volvo’s growth in this key market.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.