Volvo Cars India Opens New Boutique Showroom in Noida
With Volvo's new showroom in Noida, the company now has 24 Showrooms in 22 cities across India.
Volvo XC40, representational photo. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Volvo has bolstered its network by opening a new boutique showroom in Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida, under the ownership of Scandia Motorcars. It is the fourth showroom in Delhi-NCR and Volvo says that it underlines the significance of the largest luxury car market in India. With Noida's addition, Volvo Cars now has 24 Showrooms in 22 cities across India. The Noida facility was inaugurated by Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.
While inaugurating the dealership Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Noida is a growing area within Delhi-NCR and our showroom here will cater to this affluent class of customers. As a proven partner, we have selected Scandia Motorcars to open a second showroom in Delhi-NCR. We look forward to successful result here and are confident this will boost our brand visibility in this critical market.”
Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India and Jyoti Malhotra, Director-Sales & Marketing, Volvo Car India lighting the lamp at the Volvo showroom launch in Noida. (Image: Volvo)
Shubham Gupta - Dealer Principal, Scandia Motorcars Noida said, “It is a matter of pride for us to be associated with Volvo Cars and take the relationship forward. We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our 2nd showroom in Delhi-NCR today. We are committed to providing our customers with best-in-class services and contributing to Volvo cars success in India.”
Scandia Motorcars, Noida is a crucial touchpoint for the company and will help drive brand engagement with potential customers in Noida. Servicing of cars will continue at the Mathura road facility of Scandia Motorcars.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
