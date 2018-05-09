English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Volvo Cars Launches First Parts Warehouse at Thane, To Reduce Distribution Time

Volvo Cars India product portfolio comprises sedan S60 and S90, cross country V40, V90 and S60, SUVs XC60 and XC90 and hatchback V40.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volvo Cars Launches First Parts Warehouse at Thane, To Reduce Distribution Time
Volvo XC60. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars have launched its first parts warehousing facility at Bhiwandi in Thane district, to support the growing demand for parts across its dealerships in India. The warehouse established in strategic alliance with transport and logistics services provider DSV will support growing demand for parts across dealerships, thereby reducing the waiting time for customers, a release said.

Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Car India and Martin Persson, VP-Global Customer Service, Volvo Car Group at the opening of National Parts Warehouse in Mumbai. (Image: Volvo) >small>Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Car India and Martin Persson, VP-Global Customer Service, Volvo Car Group at the opening of National Parts Warehouse in Mumbai. (Image: Volvo)

"The opening of our national parts warehouse in India will provide world-class customer service and support our ambition of doubling segment share by 2020. With DSV as our partners, I am confident we will reduce turnaround time for our customers," Volvo Car India managing director Charles Frump was quoted a saying in the release.

Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More

Volvo Cars India product portfolio comprises sedan S60 and S90, cross country V40, V90 and S60, SUVs XC60 and XC90 and hatchback V40. The luxury car maker had reported a 28 percent jump in sales at 2,029 units in 2017 in India, against 1,585 units sold in 2016.

Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel

"The warehouse increases liquidity at the dealers and enables them to concentrate on customers," Frump said. Volvo Cars, which begins its Indian operations in 2007, has dealerships across 19 locations in India.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You