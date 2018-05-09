English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo Cars Launches First Parts Warehouse at Thane, To Reduce Distribution Time
Volvo Cars India product portfolio comprises sedan S60 and S90, cross country V40, V90 and S60, SUVs XC60 and XC90 and hatchback V40.
Volvo XC60. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars have launched its first parts warehousing facility at Bhiwandi in Thane district, to support the growing demand for parts across its dealerships in India. The warehouse established in strategic alliance with transport and logistics services provider DSV will support growing demand for parts across dealerships, thereby reducing the waiting time for customers, a release said.
>small>Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Car India and Martin Persson, VP-Global Customer Service, Volvo Car Group at the opening of National Parts Warehouse in Mumbai. (Image: Volvo)
"The opening of our national parts warehouse in India will provide world-class customer service and support our ambition of doubling segment share by 2020. With DSV as our partners, I am confident we will reduce turnaround time for our customers," Volvo Car India managing director Charles Frump was quoted a saying in the release.
Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
Volvo Cars India product portfolio comprises sedan S60 and S90, cross country V40, V90 and S60, SUVs XC60 and XC90 and hatchback V40. The luxury car maker had reported a 28 percent jump in sales at 2,029 units in 2017 in India, against 1,585 units sold in 2016.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"The warehouse increases liquidity at the dealers and enables them to concentrate on customers," Frump said. Volvo Cars, which begins its Indian operations in 2007, has dealerships across 19 locations in India.
Also Watch
>small>Charles Frump, MD, Volvo Car India and Martin Persson, VP-Global Customer Service, Volvo Car Group at the opening of National Parts Warehouse in Mumbai. (Image: Volvo)
"The opening of our national parts warehouse in India will provide world-class customer service and support our ambition of doubling segment share by 2020. With DSV as our partners, I am confident we will reduce turnaround time for our customers," Volvo Car India managing director Charles Frump was quoted a saying in the release.
Also Read: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Vs Tata Hexa Spec Comparison - Mileage, Price, Variants and More
Volvo Cars India product portfolio comprises sedan S60 and S90, cross country V40, V90 and S60, SUVs XC60 and XC90 and hatchback V40. The luxury car maker had reported a 28 percent jump in sales at 2,029 units in 2017 in India, against 1,585 units sold in 2016.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
"The warehouse increases liquidity at the dealers and enables them to concentrate on customers," Frump said. Volvo Cars, which begins its Indian operations in 2007, has dealerships across 19 locations in India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More