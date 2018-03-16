English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo Cars Opens Dealership in Kozhikode, Second in Kerala
Kerala Volvo is a Volvo Car India’s first compact 3S dealership located at Kozhikode in North Kerala.
Volvo XC60 front grille. Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury car company, has opened a new facility in Kozhikode. Kerala Volvo who has a 3S facility in Kochi has expanded to North Kerala. The latest addition by the brand is its second dealership in Kerala. The first one was launched in Kochi in 2009. The Kozhikode facility was inaugurated by Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.
Kerala Volvo is a Volvo Car India’s first compact 3S dealership located at Kozhikode in North Kerala. Built on a 9,000 sq ft plot, the 2000 sq ft showroom and 2,000 sq ft of dedicated Service Centre exudes Volvo’s Scandinavian hospitality. This fully operational state-of-the-art facility will cater to the increasing demand of the high-end luxury cars in North Kerala.
Inaugurating the dealership in the city Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Kozhikode is home to a lot of affluent families and has become a strong luxury car market. We want to reach out to this market by providing a unique Compact Dealership experience. Opening a dealership in this city is a step closer to achieving our medium-term goal of doubling the segment share by 2020. Kerala Volvo is doing a great job of garnering the Kerala market from Kochi and this facility will further enhance their reach in the state.”
Umesh Mohanan – Dealer principal, Kerala Volvo said, “Our association with Volvo Cars is long-established. We opened our first Volvo dealership in Kochi. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of this state-of-the-art Compact 3S facility in Kozhikode. We are determined to replicate our success in Kochi for the Kozhikode facility by providing best-in-class customer experience. The entire range of Volvo cars will be retailed and serviced from our new facility.”
Also Watch
Also Watch
Kerala Volvo is a Volvo Car India’s first compact 3S dealership located at Kozhikode in North Kerala. Built on a 9,000 sq ft plot, the 2000 sq ft showroom and 2,000 sq ft of dedicated Service Centre exudes Volvo’s Scandinavian hospitality. This fully operational state-of-the-art facility will cater to the increasing demand of the high-end luxury cars in North Kerala.
Inaugurating the dealership in the city Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Kozhikode is home to a lot of affluent families and has become a strong luxury car market. We want to reach out to this market by providing a unique Compact Dealership experience. Opening a dealership in this city is a step closer to achieving our medium-term goal of doubling the segment share by 2020. Kerala Volvo is doing a great job of garnering the Kerala market from Kochi and this facility will further enhance their reach in the state.”
Umesh Mohanan – Dealer principal, Kerala Volvo said, “Our association with Volvo Cars is long-established. We opened our first Volvo dealership in Kochi. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of this state-of-the-art Compact 3S facility in Kozhikode. We are determined to replicate our success in Kochi for the Kozhikode facility by providing best-in-class customer experience. The entire range of Volvo cars will be retailed and serviced from our new facility.”
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Kagiso Rabada's Ban Hearing Scheduled for March 19
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures