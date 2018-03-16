Volvo Cars Opens Dealership in Kozhikode, Second in Kerala

Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury car company, has opened a new facility in Kozhikode. Kerala Volvo who has a 3S facility in Kochi has expanded to North Kerala. The latest addition by the brand is its second dealership in Kerala. The first one was launched in Kochi in 2009. The Kozhikode facility was inaugurated by Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.Kerala Volvo is a Volvo Car India’s first compact 3S dealership located at Kozhikode in North Kerala. Built on a 9,000 sq ft plot, the 2000 sq ft showroom and 2,000 sq ft of dedicated Service Centre exudes Volvo’s Scandinavian hospitality. This fully operational state-of-the-art facility will cater to the increasing demand of the high-end luxury cars in North Kerala.Inaugurating the dealership in the city Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, “Kozhikode is home to a lot of affluent families and has become a strong luxury car market. We want to reach out to this market by providing a unique Compact Dealership experience. Opening a dealership in this city is a step closer to achieving our medium-term goal of doubling the segment share by 2020. Kerala Volvo is doing a great job of garnering the Kerala market from Kochi and this facility will further enhance their reach in the state.”Umesh Mohanan – Dealer principal, Kerala Volvo said, “Our association with Volvo Cars is long-established. We opened our first Volvo dealership in Kochi. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of this state-of-the-art Compact 3S facility in Kozhikode. We are determined to replicate our success in Kochi for the Kozhikode facility by providing best-in-class customer experience. The entire range of Volvo cars will be retailed and serviced from our new facility.”