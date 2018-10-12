English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo Cars Posts 34 Percent Increase in Sales During January-September 2018
Volvo Cars had sold 1,413 units during the nine-month period of 2017.
Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Swedish automaker Volvo Cars reported 34 per cent rise in sales during January-September period in India at 1,896 units. The company had sold 1,413 units during the nine-month period of 2017. "We registered a record 28 per cent growth in 2017, with this year's growth momentum and the festive season ahead we are confident about maintaining the same growth pace as we did last year, Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said in a statement.
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has already reported a marginal dip in its sales at 11,789 units for the reported period compared to 11,869 units in the year-ago nine months. Last week, BMW India reported 11 per cent increase in sales for the January-September period of 2018 at 7,915 units. Another German carmaker, Audi, is yet to come out with its sales number for the period.
Volvo Cars had recently revealed the new Cross Country version of its V60. The rugged V60 Cross Country is the latest addition to the company’s line-up. Like its V60 sibling that was launched earlier this year on the driveway of a Stockholm villa, the V60 Cross Country personifies the versatile Swedish family crossover utility vehicle.
