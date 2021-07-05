Volvo Concept Recharge Unveiled, Shows What the Future Electric EVs will Look Like

Volvo has unveiled its Concept Recharge that demonstrates the new vehicle design language and will spearhead the company’s next generation of electric cars. The XC90 EV successor will use an all-new platform with a long wheelbase that will result in a spacious cabin. It will also be equipped with a LiDar (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, which is mostly used in self-driving cars. The Swedish automaker says the new line-up will allow riders to experience luxury with low or zero tailpipe emissions. This new car will be launched sometime next year.

Volvo had announced that its cars will be electric-only by 2030 and the Concept Recharge is a step in that direction. The company currently has two electric cars in its line-up, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. It is preparing to launch the XC40 Recharge in India soon and has already begun accepting bookings. The C40 Recharge is likely to be launched in the country next year, Autocar India reported.

Volvo boss Hakan Samuelsson has said that the forthcoming large SUV won’t carry the XC90 title but a new nameplate to signify its role in leading the EV-only Volvos. The actual name of the of the car is likely to be revealed closer to the launch date. The Concept Recharge is built on the automaker’s “less but better” philosophy. The machine of the new car features an entirely flat floor and the batteries have been moved the base. It also features backwards-opening rear doors.

However, it is not clear which of these features will be retained to be used on the final production version. In the Concept Recharge, Volvo has removed unnecessary design elements – like the grille has been replaced with a new ‘shield’ front that has Volvo’s logo. The front lights have been redesigned using LED technology.

Volvo says the LiDar scanner, placed on the front of the roof where it meets the windscreen, will allow it to greatly boost safety by giving it real-time data to accelerate the development of autonomous systems.

Having a stretched wheelbase allowed Volvo to reposition seats which in turn enabled it to retain the ‘high eye point’ favoured by car buyers. This also made the car better in terms of aerodynamic efficiency. The dashboard features a large 15-inch touchscreen.

