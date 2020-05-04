Volvo Eicher Distributes Food Packets and Medical Equipment Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in India, VECV has undertaken a wide range of initiatives to support communities with basic amenities, food items and healthcare kits across various regions in India. With this, VECV also aims at supporting law enforcement and healthcare personnel, for their selfless deeds during the pandemic and times of lockdown. The company is also supporting local and regional Government authority funds such as CM relief fund, District Magistrate/ Collectors COVID-19 fund, Dhar Collectors fund for COVID-19 and voluntary employee contributions.

Over 1,20,000 meal packets have been prepared and distributed till date from manufacturing plant facilities of VECV at Pithampur and Dewas. Another 4,500 packets per day are being further distributed to help the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of the society. In association with a local NGO, Action Aid, VECV has already reached out to over 500 construction workers in Bhopal to assist them with food and sanitation kits.

With the help of IOCL, the company has provided food, masks, and sanitisers to over 1000 drivers through its Driver Pragati Kendras at 6 locations. The company also handed out hygiene kits to drivers at Transport Nagar and Singhu border in Delhi, in association with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi Traffic Police and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

VECV also tied up with AITWA to ensure the cabin sanitization of over 1,600+ trucks and has gone ahead with the distribution of masks and sanitizers, at key locations such as Mumbai airport, Delhi airport and Nhava Sheva.



Additionally, through its company-owned dealerships, VECV is providing food, shelter and medical kits to help stranded drivers.

VECV has extended warranty, free service, and annual maintenance contracts for two months across all its product portfolio. To further support mobility of essential goods on the roads, over 102 EOS (24x7 Eicher On-Road Service) vans were made available for any emergencies, apart from 65 site support teams by Volvo Trucks. The state-of-the-art Uptime Centre was run seamlessly for remote diagnostics and service support.

To assist and ensure the wellbeing of law enforcement and healthcare personnel, who are the heroes fighting this pandemic at the forefront, VECV is directly distributing masks and sanitizers to them. The company has distributed over 5000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the healthcare personnel.

