Volvo Electric Articulated Bus Testing Begins in Sweden, Operations Start in June
The trial is being run within the framework of ElectriCity, which since 2015 has been running electrified buses in demo traffic on route 55 in Gothenburg.
Volvo Electric Articulated Bug. (Photo: Volvo)
In June, regular traffic with electrified buses will expand in Gothenburg. Two prototype all-electric articulated buses will be tested on part of route 16, which has frequent departures and carries a large number of passengers. The trial is being run within the framework of ElectriCity, which since 2015 has been running electrified buses in demo traffic on route 55 in Gothenburg.
“By expanding the demonstration arena and testing high-capacity electric articulated buses on a route that carries many passengers, we can give more people in Gothenburg an attractive alternative to taking their own cars. The new all-electric buses are far quieter than diesel buses, they emit absolutely no exhaust gases, and they are designed for smooth and comfortable travel. They will also form an important basis for decisions about future investments in electric buses,” says Lars Holmin, Chairman of Västtrafik, public transport agency in region Västra Götaland.
The two new additions that will become operational are the 18.7 metre long articulated buses with space for up to 135 passengers, of whom 38 seated. The buses feature four double doors, large unobstructed floor surfaces and ergonomically designed bars, grab-handles and backrests for standing passengers. The designers also focused on creating a colour-matched interior with suitable lighting. The idea is that a large number of passengers will be able to quickly board and exit the bus at every stop. On board, there is free wi-fi, charging points for mobile phones, and enhanced traffic information.
In addition to the vehicles themselves, a lot of attention has been spent on developing information on board the buses, with new types of screens both inside and outside being tested.
The new electrically powered articulated buses are part of ElectriCity, a partnership being jointly run by the research community, industry and society, where new solutions for next-generation sustainable urban traffic are developed, demonstrated and evaluated. The articulated bus project is being driven by the Volvo Group, Västtrafik, the City of Gothenburg, Göteborg Energi and Transdev.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
