English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Volvo Inaugurates New Dealership in Indore, Plans to Add Three More Showrooms by End of the Year

Volvo now has 23 showrooms in 21 cities across India.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Volvo Inaugurates New Dealership in Indore, Plans to Add Three More Showrooms by End of the Year
Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India at the regional launch of XC40 in Indore. (Image: Volvo)
Loading...
Volvo has debuted in Madhya Pradesh and opened its first dealership in Indore. The Central Volvo dealership in Indore is spread over 18,500 square feet of showroom service facility and is located in the automotive hub of Dewas Naka. With this latest addition, Volvo now has 23 showrooms in 21 cities across India. The Indore facility was inaugurated by Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Cars in India. The company plans to add three more showrooms by the end of the year.

“The market for luxury cars is growing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and the future is very promising. We believe our presence in this region will help us reach our mid-term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. I am confident our partner Central Volvo will support us in achieving great success here.” said Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India at the inauguration. He also said that the compact SUV segment is the hottest in the luxury car segment and that the 2018 European car of the year, XC40, could be a winner in this space.

Volvo Indore Dealership Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealership Principal, Central Volvo; Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India; and Birendra Singh Tomar-Dealership Principle, Central Volvo. (Image: Volvo)

Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealer Principal, Central Volvo said, “It feels wonderful to be associated with Volvo Cars and we are confident improvising class-leading customer experience in Madhya Pradesh. There is already a keen interest in Volvo with deliveries lined-up today and I am sure all our products will be extremely well received herein the region as Central Volvo contributes to the growth of Volvo Cars in India.”

The New XC40 was launched at the inauguration in Indore. Volvo’s new SUV is offered in three variants - Momentum (Rs 39.9 lakh, ex-showroom); R-Design (Rs 42.9 Lakh, ex-showroom) and Inscription (Rs 43.9 lakh, ex-showroom). The XC40 had already garnered 200 bookings within 15 days of its launch. The XC40 had also received five stars and top ratings in the 2018 Euro NCAP crash test. Volvo had said at the time that the XC40 now joins the likes of its larger siblings (60 and 90 series) as one of the safest cars on the road.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...