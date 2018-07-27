English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Volvo Inaugurates New Dealership in Indore, Plans to Add Three More Showrooms by End of the Year
Volvo now has 23 showrooms in 21 cities across India.
Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India at the regional launch of XC40 in Indore. (Image: Volvo)
Loading...
Volvo has debuted in Madhya Pradesh and opened its first dealership in Indore. The Central Volvo dealership in Indore is spread over 18,500 square feet of showroom service facility and is located in the automotive hub of Dewas Naka. With this latest addition, Volvo now has 23 showrooms in 21 cities across India. The Indore facility was inaugurated by Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Cars in India. The company plans to add three more showrooms by the end of the year.
“The market for luxury cars is growing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and the future is very promising. We believe our presence in this region will help us reach our mid-term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. I am confident our partner Central Volvo will support us in achieving great success here.” said Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India at the inauguration. He also said that the compact SUV segment is the hottest in the luxury car segment and that the 2018 European car of the year, XC40, could be a winner in this space.
Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealership Principal, Central Volvo; Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India; and Birendra Singh Tomar-Dealership Principle, Central Volvo. (Image: Volvo)
Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealer Principal, Central Volvo said, “It feels wonderful to be associated with Volvo Cars and we are confident improvising class-leading customer experience in Madhya Pradesh. There is already a keen interest in Volvo with deliveries lined-up today and I am sure all our products will be extremely well received herein the region as Central Volvo contributes to the growth of Volvo Cars in India.”
The New XC40 was launched at the inauguration in Indore. Volvo’s new SUV is offered in three variants - Momentum (Rs 39.9 lakh, ex-showroom); R-Design (Rs 42.9 Lakh, ex-showroom) and Inscription (Rs 43.9 lakh, ex-showroom). The XC40 had already garnered 200 bookings within 15 days of its launch. The XC40 had also received five stars and top ratings in the 2018 Euro NCAP crash test. Volvo had said at the time that the XC40 now joins the likes of its larger siblings (60 and 90 series) as one of the safest cars on the road.
Also Watch
“The market for luxury cars is growing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and the future is very promising. We believe our presence in this region will help us reach our mid-term goal of doubling our segment share by 2020. I am confident our partner Central Volvo will support us in achieving great success here.” said Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India at the inauguration. He also said that the compact SUV segment is the hottest in the luxury car segment and that the 2018 European car of the year, XC40, could be a winner in this space.
Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealership Principal, Central Volvo; Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India; and Birendra Singh Tomar-Dealership Principle, Central Volvo. (Image: Volvo)
Narendra Singh Tomar, Dealer Principal, Central Volvo said, “It feels wonderful to be associated with Volvo Cars and we are confident improvising class-leading customer experience in Madhya Pradesh. There is already a keen interest in Volvo with deliveries lined-up today and I am sure all our products will be extremely well received herein the region as Central Volvo contributes to the growth of Volvo Cars in India.”
The New XC40 was launched at the inauguration in Indore. Volvo’s new SUV is offered in three variants - Momentum (Rs 39.9 lakh, ex-showroom); R-Design (Rs 42.9 Lakh, ex-showroom) and Inscription (Rs 43.9 lakh, ex-showroom). The XC40 had already garnered 200 bookings within 15 days of its launch. The XC40 had also received five stars and top ratings in the 2018 Euro NCAP crash test. Volvo had said at the time that the XC40 now joins the likes of its larger siblings (60 and 90 series) as one of the safest cars on the road.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 19-Yr Old BSc Student Trolled on Social Media For Selling Fish After College; Kerala CM Orders Probe Against Cyber-Bullies
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- Just like Anushka-Virat, Are Deepika & Ranveer Also Planning a Wedding in Italy? Deets Inside
- Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Cr Per Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...