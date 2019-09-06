Volvo Launches XC90 Excellence Lounge 3-Seater Hybrid SUV in India at Rs 1.42 Crore

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo has chosen Mumbai to globally unveil its first three-seater ultra-luxury hybrid car, despite the deepening crisis in the domestic auto market. The ultra-limited edition car XC90 Excellence Lounge is priced at Rs 1.42 crore and will be sold to only a select few, Volvo Car India managing director Charles Frump said in an official statement Wednesday after the rollout of the ultra-luxury car last evening here.

"Our distinctive approach aims to deliver a luxurious and calming experience to our customers. The XC90 Excellence Lounge is the most exquisite car we've ever made. "It rides on the success of over 100 XC90 T8 Excellence (4-seater) delivered so far and India is the highest selling market for that product, said Frump.

The car is in line with Volvos commitment towards a sustainable solution as it emits only a 49g/km CO2 the company said. "India is the first market where we are launching this car. In the first batch, we are rolling out only 15 cars to a select few," Frump said. Volvo Cars have made a commitment that from 2019 every new car will be an electrified-mild hybrid, full hybrid or fully electric, he added.

In spite of the domestic industry reporting the worst quarter in almost two decades, Volvo India logged in a full 11 per cent growth, selling 1,159 units in the June quarter. Volvo has dealerships in all major cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, among others.

