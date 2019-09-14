Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Volvo Plans Complete Electrification of its Product Range, Debuts Hybrid Version of XC40

The XC40 is powered by a 180 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an 82hp electric motor which works together to generate an output of 262hp.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 14, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Volvo XC40 Hybrid. (Image source: AFP Relaxnews)
On Wednesday, Volvo debuted the hybrid version of the XC40 SUV, the final model in the brand's entire product range to become available with an electrified powertrain. Volvo announced that the XC40 SUV is now available with the brand's new T5 Twin Engine hybrid system, in a move that officially electrifies the company's entire product range.

Every single model in the Volvo portfolio is optionally available as a plug-in hybrid -- a first for the automobile manufacturing industry.

The XC40 is powered by a 180 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an 82hp electric motor which works together to generate an output of 262hp. In 7.3 seconds, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 62 mph.

The all-electric driving range provided by the 10.7kWh battery reaches up to 46km.

R-Design, R-Design Pro, Inscription, and Inscription Pro XC40 trims are available with the new hybrid powertrain. Volvo states that an all-electric version of the XC40 will join the range next year.

The XC40 equipped with the semi-electric powertrain is available for order in the UK now with the first deliveries expected to take place in February. The model will start from £40,905.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
