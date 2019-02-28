Volvo's Polestar 2 Gives Tesla Model 3 a Run For its Money

Polestar has unveiled the second generation of the fully electric Tesla competitor with a 275-mile range and 408 hp powertrain. After weeks of teasing, Volvo finally revealed the Polestar 2, a fully electric five-door fastback powered by two electric motors, a battery capacity of 78 kWh and Google. The all-wheel-drive electric powertrain is capable of generating 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque, putting it right in line with the Tesla Model 3. The range produced by the two electric motors is estimated to reach 275 miles, just a hair under Musk's model which clocks in at 310 miles, and the 0- 100 km acceleration time is under five seconds just like the Model 3.The chassis used, even with the 27-module battery pack set inside it, reduces the road noise by 3.7dB compared to more traditional options and can be enhanced by an optional Performance Pack. This addition gives the Polestar 2 a new set of high-performing dampers, brakes, and 20-inch forged wheels.Android powers the infotainment system, providing drivers and passengers with a highly connected experience complete with the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store which can either be accessed by natural voice control or via an 11-inch touch screen. The model can even "predetermine the driver's next move to create a seamless experience with a prepared cabin and quick start sequence."The Polestar 2 will make its first public appearance next week at the Geneva Motor Show after which it will be on an international roadshow through Europe, North America, and China. When the model comes out next year, it's expected to be priced around €39,900, or about $45,000.