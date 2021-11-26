Volvo Study Shows Manufacturing EVs Generates More Emissions Compared to ICEs

It’s an undeniable fact that the world will have to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, given the vast amount of environmental damage it has resulted in, over the last half a century. However, the electric vehicle revolution is still on the rise and seems to be touching new heights every day. However, there’s still a question mark on the carbon footprint for producing batteries for these electric vehicles of tomorrow. A recent study conducted by Volvo had quite a revelation in this regard, which drives home an extremely critical point.

The Swedish automaker found that manufacturing electric vehicles generated 70 percent more emissions when compared with the production of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. For the study, Volvo pitted the conventional fossil-fuel-powered XC40 SUV against its battery-powered counterpart - C40 Recharge. Then follows a 43-page document with an extensive list of exhaustive tests and parameters for comparing both these machines. Also, do note that both these vehicles share the same platform, are made in the same factory and even share a few components, otherwise.

So, the overall production process can be responsible for more emissions. But, that’s not the whole story. There’s still hope for the electric car because it does break-even at some point, post which their carbon footprint should be reduced in comparison to an ICE vehicle. Volvo even weighed in during the recently held COP-26 global climate conference, stating that faster adoption of grids and a completely non-fossil-fuel dependent supply chain could very well be the answer to our environmental and travel needs in the near future.

