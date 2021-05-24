Volvo to Launch New Electric Car in India Every Year, Have All-Electric Fleet Before 2030: Interview

It’s no secret that the future of automobiles, at least for this decade, is going to be electric cars. As a result, almost every automaker across the world already has one or more electric cars on sale and are working on several new models which are set to be launched in the coming years. However, when it comes to the Indian market, there are only a handful of cars on sale and there is a big gap when it comes to premium electric cars. This is where Volvo comes in.

Volvo Car India recently showcased the upcoming XC40 Recharge which their first fully electric model and announced that it will be bringing the SUV to India later this year. The Swedish automaker had showcased this car and subsequently announced the launch date - October 2021, before the Coronavirus surge happened so depending on how the situation is later this year, the launch may get pushed forward. Nevertheless, during the showcase of the XC40 Recharge, we got into a conversation with the new Managing Director at Volvo Car India, Jyoti Malhotra, and found out more about what Volvo has up its sleeves.

During our conversation, Jyoti confirmed that Volvo Car India has an aim of having its entire fleet globally be electric by 2030 and expects that to happen even earlier in India. Additionally, Jyoti also shared that Volvo will launch a new electric car in India every year, starting from this year itself with the XC40 Recharge.

That’s not it, we also dive deeper into the practical applications of an electric vehicle in the current market situation and why the onset of electric vehicles, as per Volvo, will take place first in the premium car segment as opposed to the mass-market consumer segment. Find out all of this and more by checking out our conversation in the video above.

