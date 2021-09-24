Volvo To Replace Leather Upholstery With Self-Developed Sustainable Material in Cars

Auto manufacturers are slowly realizing the carbon footprint that they generate into the atmosphere and the multiple emission elements that originate from their factories. As a result, companies are turning their backs on fossil fuels and turning their heads towards electricity. Although the step will add substantial weight to the momentum of curbing climate change, it is still not enough. The reason why it is so is that climate change is a multi-vectored issue that needs to be dealt with with a multidirectional approach.

Volvo seems to have noticed the need for multidirectional methods. As a result, the company has developed a vision to replace all their fossil-fueled vehicles with electric vehicles. In addition to this, a new step towards sustainability is taken by the company as it has decided to completely discontinue the usage of leather upholstery in its vehicles' comfortable cabins.

The leather-free approach was first unveiled when the company took the covers off their C40 electric crossover. However, the Swedish-based company has not just stopped at removing leather but has developed an alternative altogether. They call it ‘Nordico.’Nordico will act as a replacement for leather in Volvo vehicles and is made out of recycled corks, PET bottles, and forest-found, bio-attributed material such as wood remnants derived from Sweden and Finland.

“We can see our customers’ expectations changing with time. They want transparency about the source of the materials used in their vehicles and know more about where they come from,” Robin Page, Head of Design, Volvo, told Bloomberg.

Apart from this novel, self-developed material called Nordico, Volvo will also offer the customers a wool-blended option for the cabin. The wool will be sourced from certified suppliers and will be tracked and traced using blockchain technology.The leather-free cars will be a step further in reducing the effects of livestock, which is responsible for roughly 14% of total greenhouse gas emissions.

