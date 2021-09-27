Volvo Unveils New ‘Iron Mark’ Logo, Latest Iteration to Debut on All Products from 2023

In general, brand logos tend to get simplified over time, and Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest to join that club. The company shed its outgoing 3D design and adopted a more simplified 2D version of its iconic ‘Iron Mark’ logo. The famous logo first appeared almost a century ago in 1927 on the Volvo OV 4. However, the new ‘iron mark’ emblem will debut on all products from 2023.

The new logo iteration features a simple 2D design finished in black. The minimal look with a flatter and simpler design seems in-line with the current graphic design trends. The Swedish auto manufacturer rolled out the new identity on their global websites and across social media pages/accounts earlier this week.

The new logo is an evolution of its famous ‘iron mark’ emblem, and features a hollow circle with a diagonal arrow at the at the 2'o clock mark. They removed the contrasting bar across the centre, with the ‘VOLVO’ lettering now ‘floating’ in the circle’s centre.

Volvo has been using its famous iron mark emblem since the 1930s. Over the decades, it has gone through several design iterations. However, the logo(s) used since turn of the century (2000) with a 3D effect of the iron mark logo with blue Volvo lettering is more familiar to the masses.

The report also cited that Swedish auto giant could continue to use its current badge through 2021-22. Volvo's new logo will be rolled out in a phased manner and the first vehicle to sport the updated logo will be launched in 2023.

Meanwhile, Volvo’s logo update comes after a plethora of auto brands such as BMW, Mini, Nissan, Volkswagen and Kia among others redesigned their brand logo. Remarkably, all of them used the modern trend of simplified and minimal versions of their existing emblems/designs.

Additionally, the change also comes at an important time for Volvo, when its Chinese parent company Geely Holding is planning to go public via an initial public offerings (IPO) which is expected to be one of Europe's biggest this year. The company aims for a valuation of about $20 billion and is in advanced talks with Goldman Sachs and SEB to lead the IPO.

