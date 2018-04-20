English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo XC 60 SUV and V 90 Cross Country to be Assembled in India this Year
Volvo Cars began local assembly of XC 90 model from Bangalore plant in October last year.
Volvo XC60 SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Swedish automaker Volvo Cars plans to locally assemble two more models -- XC 60 and V 90 Cross Country -- in India to strengthen business in the country. It currently assembles XC 90 and S 90 models at the Bangalore-based manufacturing plant. The company is also in the final stages of opening a parts warehouse in India to help it supply spares to dealers at a faster clip.
"We are looking by mid-year for some addition of SPA (platform) cars in India," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump told PTI in an interview here. The cars on SPA platform, which are yet to be localized in India are V90 Cross Country and XC 60, he added.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
Volvo Cars began local assembly of XC 90 model from Bangalore plant in October last year. This month it started local assembly of S 90 model from the facility. Both, the models are also based on the company's scalable SPA platform. With an aim to enhance speedy parts supplies to service centre, Frump said the company will be investing in central parts warehouse in India and expand Bangalore plant as well.
"Overnight we can get parts to all our dealerships instead of getting them shipped from Sweden. It’s a huge advantage," he added. He, however, did not share location and investment details about the project.
Volvo V90 Cross Country. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
When asked about new launches he said the company would drive in XC 40 model in India by July-August this year. "The biggest gap that we have here (India portfolio) is that we don't have a small SUV and XC 40 fills that gap," Frump said.
Volvo Cars also plans to expand its sales network in India with plans to open one dealership every month this year. "Right now we have 21 dealerships and we will get to 29 stores by the end of this year. So that will give us full coverage of India," Frump said.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership
Volvo has been able to position itself in India as a clear alternative to German companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, he claimed. "People who have owned a German car have now also started looking at us for their second car," Frump said.
With enhanced product portfolio and sales network the company aims maintain double-digit sales growth this year as well in the country. Volvo Cars India sold around 2,000 units last year. Sales grew by 28 percent in 2017 as compared with 2016.
In India, the company has set an aim of garnering a market share of 10 percent in the luxury segment by 2020. It currently has over 5 percent share in the segment which is pegged at around 40,000 units per annum. Globally, the company sold a total of 5.71 lakh units last year.
Also Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Also Watch
"We are looking by mid-year for some addition of SPA (platform) cars in India," Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump told PTI in an interview here. The cars on SPA platform, which are yet to be localized in India are V90 Cross Country and XC 60, he added.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
Volvo Cars began local assembly of XC 90 model from Bangalore plant in October last year. This month it started local assembly of S 90 model from the facility. Both, the models are also based on the company's scalable SPA platform. With an aim to enhance speedy parts supplies to service centre, Frump said the company will be investing in central parts warehouse in India and expand Bangalore plant as well.
"Overnight we can get parts to all our dealerships instead of getting them shipped from Sweden. It’s a huge advantage," he added. He, however, did not share location and investment details about the project.
Volvo V90 Cross Country. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
When asked about new launches he said the company would drive in XC 40 model in India by July-August this year. "The biggest gap that we have here (India portfolio) is that we don't have a small SUV and XC 40 fills that gap," Frump said.
Volvo Cars also plans to expand its sales network in India with plans to open one dealership every month this year. "Right now we have 21 dealerships and we will get to 29 stores by the end of this year. So that will give us full coverage of India," Frump said.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership
Volvo has been able to position itself in India as a clear alternative to German companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, he claimed. "People who have owned a German car have now also started looking at us for their second car," Frump said.
With enhanced product portfolio and sales network the company aims maintain double-digit sales growth this year as well in the country. Volvo Cars India sold around 2,000 units last year. Sales grew by 28 percent in 2017 as compared with 2016.
In India, the company has set an aim of garnering a market share of 10 percent in the luxury segment by 2020. It currently has over 5 percent share in the segment which is pegged at around 40,000 units per annum. Globally, the company sold a total of 5.71 lakh units last year.
Also Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home
- Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
- Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt Said He'd Marry Madhuri Dixit If Given an Option
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh