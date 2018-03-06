English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo XC40 Compact SUV Crowned European Car of the Year 2018
The Volvo XC40 saw off competition from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Audi A8, the BMW 5 Series, the Citroën C3 Aircross, the Kia Stinger and the Seat Ibiza.
Volvo XC40. (Image: Volvo)
The Volvo XC40 premium small SUV was crowned "European Car of the Year 2018" by a jury of 60 European journalists from 23 countries. It is the first time that the Swedish car brand -- owned since 2010 by Chinese manufacturer Geely -- has won the prestigious prize.
The Volvo XC40 saw off competition from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Audi A8, the BMW 5 Series, the Citroën C3 Aircross, the Kia Stinger and the Seat Ibiza.
The Volvo XC40 follows last year's winner, the Peugeot 3008.
The result was announced in Geneva ahead of the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, which opens to the public Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Every year since 1964, the Car of the Year organizing committee has crowned the year's best car based on criteria such as value for money, design, comfort, safety, onboard technology and environmental performances.
The 88th Geneva International Motor Show runs March 8-18, 2018 at the Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
