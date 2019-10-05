Volvo XC40 Electric SUV: More Teaser Images Released

Volvo has published new teaser images of its updated, redesigned, and battery-powered XC40 SUV. In 2017, Volvo launched the first generation of the XC40 SUV with a 2018 model year designation. In just a few weeks' time, the company will be unveiling the latest variant of the line, a fully electric version. This battery-powered XC40 will be the first fully electric vehicle launched by Volvo, and last week, the brand's Head of Safety Malin Ekholm claimed that it will also be "one of the safest cars [they] have ever built."

Now the company has offered us a few design sketches of the upcoming model and described how the model has been altered to support an electric powertrain. Because of the lack of a combustion engine, the front grille is no longer needed for cooling purposes and the tailpipes become superfluous. Nevertheless, Volvo states that the electric version of the XC40 "retains all the features that have made it one of Volvo Cars' best-selling models."

Fully electric Volvo XC40 SUV heralds new electric future and does more with lesshttps://t.co/AytpxLmFYG pic.twitter.com/ttUc3B32pz — Volvo Cars Newswire (@volvocarsnews) October 2, 2019

Without the purpose of cooling an engine, the new grille is covered and packages the sensors required by the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems sensor platform. As a result of the battery being integrated into the floor of the model, the space under the hood and behind the grille can instead be used as additional storage space. On the inside, the driver interface has been redesigned to give drivers information about the car's electric elements like the battery status. Volvo promised that before fully unveiling the electric XC40 to the public on October 16, more details about the model will be revealed over the next few weeks.

