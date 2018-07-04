Volvo XC40 SUV Launched in India for Rs 39.9 Lakh, Competes Against BMW X1, Audi Q3

Volvo XC40 Compact SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Volvo has finally launched its compact SUV - the XC40 - in the Indian market for Rs 39.9 Lakh. Volvo expects to sell the first lot of 200 cars before the launch itself. Volvo has already listed the car on its Indian website. Unveiled in Milan a few months back, the new XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars’ new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series including fully electrified vehicles.“The company expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before the launch as the SUV promises to bring freshness in the segment with a host of features unique to the XC40. Customers can reach out to our dealers to pre-book their Volvo XC40. Specifications, features and price will be announced on the day of launch, but bookings can be secured at our dealerships before launch at INR 500,000 as a deposit.” - Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.In terms of technology, the XC40 brings the award-winning safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 Series cars to the small SUV segment. Like its larger siblings, the XC40 highlights the transformational effect of these new, in-house developed technologies on brand and profitability.These technologies make the XC40 one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market. Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off-Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360° Camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.The XC40 also offers a radically new approach to storage inside the car. Ingenious interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones including inductive charging, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.The XC40 will be launched with only the D4 diesel four-cylinder engine producing 190 HP and 400 Nm of torque. Further powertrain options, including a hybridized as well as a pure electric version, will be added later. It is mated to an 8-speed auto transmission and a permanent AWD.