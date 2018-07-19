English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Volvo XC40 SUV Receives Five Star Safety Rating in 2018 Euro NCAP Crash Test - Video
The Volvo XC40 has received the highest points under the new testing regime of Euro NCAP in 2018.
Volvo XC40 Euro NCAP. (Image: Euro NCAP)
The recently launched Volvo XC40 SUV in the Indian market has received five stars and top ratings in the 2018 Euro NCAP crash test. Volvo says that the XC40 now joins the likes of its larger siblings (60 and 90 series) as one of the safest cars on the road. The 2018 Euro NCAP tests are said to be more demanding than previous years and include tests like cyclist-detection with auto-brake and emergency lane keeping systems. So far, the new XC40 has received the highest safety score among all cars tested under the new regime.
“The new XC40 is one of the safest cars on the market,” said Malin Ekholm, head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “It comes standard with the largest offering of safety technology of any small SUVs, helping drivers detect and avoid collisions, remain safely in their lane and reduce the impact of accidentally running off the road.”
To add to this, the XC40 is the first Volvo car to win the European Car of the Year award in 2018. The company announced in May that it would expand production in its manufacturing facilities in both Europe and China to meet the demand for the car. Both the XC60 and XC90 had received the Euro NCAP Best in Class safety award in 2017 and 2015 respectively. Volvo safety-centric approach reflects in its current vehicle line-up has all Volvo cars on sale have received five stars in their respective Euro NCAP assessments.
All tested Volvo cars on sale today have received five stars in their respective Euro NCAP assessments. Last year, the XC60 was crowned the overall best-performing large off-roader and the best overall performer in the prestigious Euro NCAP 2017 Best in Class safety awards. The XC90 received the same accolade in 2015.
All the 200 units allotted for India were sold as soon as the SUV was launched in India recently at Rs 39.9 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
