Volvo XC40 SUV Two New Variants Launched in India
Two new variants of the of the new XC40 have been opened for bookings with scheduled deliveries later this month.
Volvo XC40. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Volvo Car India confirms bookings for the first 200 compact Luxury SUV XC40 R-Design within a fortnight of launch. Two new variants of the of the new XC40 have been opened for bookings with scheduled deliveries later this month – XC40 D4 Momentum priced at INR 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and XC40 D4 Inscription priced at INR 43.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The XC40 R-Design is now available at INR 42.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). This completes the variant line-up of XC40 for this year.
Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India shared, “We are absolutely delighted to have received such a positive response for the newly launched XC40. It’s a great beginning for us and we expect it to contribute considerably in achieving 10% segment share by 2020.”
The variants of XC40 is feature rich, even the base model Momentum that gets panoramic Sunroof, AWD, front radar, leather upholstery, 9” centre touchscreen, Hill Descent Control, rear parking Camera among others. A full list of feature comparison between the 3 variants is enclosed.
Volvo Cars recorded the best ever H1 with 33% growth in volumes in Jan-June 2018 versus last year. The robust sales performance of 1242 units is spearheaded by the XC60 which contributed 25% of the total volume.
