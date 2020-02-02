Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review – Everything You Desire from a Car

The Volvo XC40 has been one of the most sought-after small luxury SUV in India and gets all the bells and whistles from the Volvo brand, right from safety tech to features and design and too under Rs 40 Lakh. However, to meet the upcoming emission norms, just before the year 2019 ended, Volvo India introduced their first ever petrol engine in the XC40. The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design will now replace the diesel-powered model. Here’s our test-drive review –

Design

The Volvo XC40 is my personal favorite when it comes to the design. Every new car is prettier than before and the XC40 T4 R-Design takes the ballgame a notch above. The XC40 T4 R-design is essentially the same model as we previously tested which means it's still as bold as ever. We drove the dual tone fusion red-coloured SUV with black elements throughout. Even though its small in size, its footprint on the road is quite big and you can’t help but notice it twice, thrice, innumerous times. It’s a modern day SUV with the right proportions and trademark good-looing Volvo design language.

You can read the detailed design review here

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design side profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Cabin

Move inside the cabin and the design is again the same as the previous Volvo XC40. It’s modern, has all the gadgets and a very neat design. A dark-themed cabin with vertical 9-inch tablet-type touchscreen, vertically stacked air-con vents, joystick inspired gearknob, all remind of a trademark Volvo design. It gets a Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, power tailgate, among others.

You can read the detailed cabin review here

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Drive

Volvo has already announced to stop selling the diesel-powered cars in India and replace them with the petrol ones, starting with the launch of the XC40 T4. The XC40 is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-Cylinder engine producing 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to the 8-speed Geartronic gearbox with a front-wheel drive configuration. While internationally, the XC40 has two more petrol engine options – a T3 1.5 litre unit and a T5 2.0-litre unit.

The T4 variant is carrying forward the burden of brilliant driving dynamics and performance of the diesel engine that no longer will be on offer. The engine to tuned to have the torque supply from a very low rpm range while the power delivery is quite linear. This makes the engine not as aggressive as some of the rivals, but peppy enough for daily driving. The engine is a typical Volvo in terms of NVH levels, which means it’s as refined and silent as an electric car. However while pushing the car closer to three digit speeds, there’s a bit of noise that creeps inside the cabin. The 8-speed auto mimics the engine performance and is not the most eager gearbox setup. However, thanks to paddle shifters, you can squeeze more juice out of the engine.

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design 2.0-litre petrol engine. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

There’s no denying the fact that the Volvo cars have the best ride quality in the market and XC40, despite being the cheapest of the lot, delivers the same utterly plush ride quality, be it highways or be it city roads with potholes, both of which were in abundance on the Goan roads. And like the rest of the Volvo cars, the steering is average at its best. Although the steering feels good to hold, there’s still a scope of improvement. That being said, it’s not the worst steering to use and is good enough for city driving.

Safety

Special mention to the safety tech of XC40 which gets the only-in-segment radar-based Active Safety System featuring City Safety with Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, lane Mitigation, Driver Alerts, Run-off Road protection and roll stability control apart from 7-airbags and park assist with front and rear parking sensors.

Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design in Fusion Red paint. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Verdict

The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is a typical Volvo in a good way. It's safe, it's beautiful and its feature packed. Now with the new petrol engine model priced at Rs 39.9 Lakh (ex-showroom), it's also better value for money. Basically it's the small luxury SUV you should place your bets on. And we cannot wait to get our hands on the newly announced Volvo XC40 Electric SUV as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.