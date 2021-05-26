Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design SUV Available At a Massive Discount of Upto Rs 3.26 Lakh in India

Volvo Car India has announced a discount offer on its smallest SUV offering – the XC40 in India. The SUV is the most affordable offering in the Swedish automaker’s portfolio in the country, as the five-seat SUV’s price was recently hiked to Rs 41.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Now the company has announced a massive discount of up to Rs 3.26 lakh, bringing down the price to Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently Volvo’s XC40 is offered in a sole T4 R-Design trim in India that features its signature T-shaped daytime running lamp (DRLs). The single-frame front grille gets a gloss black finish, while a thick plastic cladding over its 18-inch alloy wheels gives the SUV a rugged look. It also gets two-tone exterior colour to lend the car a unique and strong road presence.

The interior of the XC40 features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system in a portrait layout. Seats get cladded in leather upholstery, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, keyless entry and Harmon Kardon stereo system among others are a few interior tweaks that are on offer. Also, the SUV is the only car in its segment to have radar-based active safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals up to speeds of 50 kmph. It also gets adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, park assist camera, hill start, descent control, and other safety features.

The XC40 T4 R-Design can be currently had in a petrol engine option only in the entry-level SUV segment. It is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol turbo charged engine that produces 187bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with a eight-speed automatic gearbox that can achieve top speed of up to 180kmph.

Volvo Cars India is currently offering the discount through all its 25 dealerships across the country. However, it is advised to check with your local dealership to get full information about the discounts being offered.

