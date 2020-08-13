Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design SUV Available at a Massive Rs 3 Lakh Discount in India

Volvo Car India has introduced ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ on its smallest SUV offering in India - the Volvo XC40. The Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39.90 lakh, but under ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ customers can buy the car at a special offer price of Rs 36.90 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well.

“We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience,” says Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India.

Th Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design is Volvo Car India’s first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV segment. XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based Active Safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist that prevent collision with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals upto speeds of 50 kmph.

Volvo Cars is currently offering the discount through all its 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR (South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida), Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada.