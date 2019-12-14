Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design SUV Launched in India at Rs 39.9 Lakh

Volvo Cars have launched the XC40 T4 R-Design Petrol variant based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) at Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-Showroom). The XC40 R-Design is ready to take on the growing customer preference for petrol in the entry-level luxury SUV segment.

Signature Thor’s hammer in a different rendition, unique tail-lamp cluster and a sculpted exterior in 2-tone colour make this SUV look edgy. Its exterior proportions give the XC40 a true SUV stance. The interior has black leather with Aluminum trim, a good mix of materials provides a plush feel to the cabin.

The XC40 is the only car in its segment to have radar-based Active Safety features like City Safety with Steering Assist, active at speeds up to 50 km/h it avoids a collision from other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. Adaptive Cruise Control lets the XC40 maintain a safe distance on highways and other features like On-coming lane Mitigation, Driver Alerts, Run-off Road protection and roll stability control reassure the driver and its occupants. The safety cage and 7 airbags add to the protective safety in an unlikely event of a collision.

The XC40 is available in the R-Design to trim with a 2L 4-Cylinder T4 petrol variant producing 190hp and 300Nm of peak torque, the engine is mated to the 8-speed Geartronic gearbox front-wheel drive and complies with stringent BSVI emission norms.

Intuitive touchscreen in the centre stack simplifies the user experience in the XC40, all the cars functionality are ergonomically designed to keep the driver focused on driving. Harmon/Kardon 14 speaker 600W surround is a unique audio experience for any cars in the segment and the woofer is placed inside the dashboard for better acoustics. The cabin comes with leather seats as standard and the dashboard has piano black inserts around the touchscreen with aluminium inserts on the front to provide you with a sporty feel.

Other Salient features in the car include Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Charging for smartphones, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Unique storage spaces, 2 zone climate control, 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) instrumentation cluster; 22.86 cm (9-inch) centre display touch-screen, Distance alert, Rear and front park assist pilot, Diamond cut alloy wheel, Power tailgate, hands-free power tailgate opening and closing.

The launch variant in Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Thunder Grey and Fusion Red is available across dealerships.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.