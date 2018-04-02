English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volvo XC60 SUV Named World Car of the Year 2018
This year the Volvo XC60 has seen off the challenge from the other finalists, the Range Rover Velar and Mazda CX5, to take the overall title of 2018 World Car of the Year.
Volvo XC60 SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
As well as being one of the motor industry's most important showcases for new and refreshed products, the New York International Auto Show is also the venue for the announcement of the World Car of the Year awards. And this year the Volvo XC60 has seen off the challenge from the other finalists, the Range Rover Velar and Mazda CX5, to take the overall title of 2018 World Car of the Year.
There are a plethora of industry awards these days that mean just about every vehicle can claim to be an award-winner somewhere, but most people see the WCOTY awards as the most prestigious as they are a truly globally recognized award.
Winning this award is, therefore, a really big deal for the triumphant manufacturer, not least because they get to put "World Car of the Year 2018" all over their advertising for the XC60 all around the globe.
Håkan Samuelsson, the President, and CEO of Volvo Cars, said of the win: "I am pleased to see our company's product investments paying off. We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 shows that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity and safety that appeals to customers across the world."
The overall award is obviously the big headline-grabber, but there are a number of other WCOTY awards categories the winners will be keen to shout about. One of the best-of-the-rest and an award that's becoming increasingly important these days is the 2018 World Green Car of the Year, which this time was won by the all-new Nissan Leaf.
Other WCOTY awards went to the Audi A8 in the Luxury Car category, the BMW M5 for Performance Car, and the Volkswagen Polo was named the winner in the Urban Car category.
Although the Range Rover Velar lost out to the XC60 for the top award, the stunning British SUV did drive away with 2018 World Car Design of the Year award. Jaguar Land Rover's CEO, Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth commented: "The Range Rover Velar is an outstanding, superior SUV. This product speaks for itself. Receiving the World Car of the Year award means a lot to us. I feel very honored and I want to thank all jury members for their trust and support in encouraging the Land Rover team to continue on their unique path."
