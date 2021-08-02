Volvo XC90’s All-Electric Successor and Newer Cars to Have a “Name Like a Child”

Throughout Volvo’s History, the carmaker has been naming its cars using a numeric or alphanumeric-based nomenclature. Now, the Swedish manufacturer has announced that it will be giving its XC SUV’s successor ‘a name like a child’. As it recently unveiled its Concept Recharge that previews XC90 successor, which is due next year, the company also announced that it will be diverging from its long-running XC nomenclature for SUVs. The successors that follow the XC90 will get more emotional names.

“If you look at cars today, all of them are named: XC, T8, All-Wheel-Drive, double-overhead cams – it’s all specification on the rear of many cars,” said company boss Samuelsson, adding, “We’re not going to have numbers and letters, an engineering type of name. We’re going to give them a name as you give a newborn child a name.”

According to Autocar, Volvo’s decision to use model names deviates from an industry trend toward alphanumeric titles, which are seen to be easier to standardise globally. Volkswagen, for instance, uses model numbers for its ID electric car line rather than names like Polo, Golf, and Tiguan for its ICE cars.

Volvo sold 380,757 automobiles in the first six months of 2021, a 41% increase over the pandemic-hit first half of 2020. More crucially, that’s about 40,000 more than Volvo sold in the first six months of 2019. It has a 12-month ‘rolling sales total’ of 775,000 vehicles, which the corporation hopes to increase to 1.2 million sales per year by the midpoint of this decade.

The company underlined that growth would come from both acquiring new consumers in existing areas and expanding its model range. Volvo is developing a new compact Volvo electric crossover – basically an XC20 with a different name – that will be built on parent company Geely’s SEA platform.

Samuelsson has stated that this vehicle would most likely be produced in China and will come sometime after the XC90 replacement, which is anticipated next year.

