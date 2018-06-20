English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
VW, Ford Could Soon be Building Commercial Vehicles Together
The companies say the alliance do not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Volkswagen AG
and Ford Motor Co are talking about jointly developing and building a range of commercial vehicles including vans, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.
A Reuters story earlier on Tuesday said VW and Ford were discussing joint production of vans.
In a joint statement late Tuesday, VW and Ford said they were considering a strategic alliance and "investigating several joint projects," including development of a range of commercial vehicles for global markets.
The companies said the alliance did not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.
The brief statement provided few additional details, other than to say VW and Ford were "exploring potential projects across a number of areas," including commercial vehicles.
Ford is a leader in medium-duty trucks in the United States, and its F-series pickup has been the best-selling U.S. vehicle for decades.
VW, which owns the MAN and Scania truck brands in Europe, earlier this year formed a commercial vehicle alliance with Japanese truckmaker Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>, a Toyota affiliate. VW and Hino said they would consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and gasoline-electric hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving technologies.
VW also has an alliance with Navistar International Corp
and has said it is open to buying a majority stake in the U.S. truckmaker.
