VW, Ford Could Soon be Building Commercial Vehicles Together

The companies say the alliance do not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.

Reuters

Updated:June 20, 2018, 11:03 AM IST
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are talking about jointly developing and building a range of commercial vehicles including vans, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.

A Reuters story earlier on Tuesday said VW and Ford were discussing joint production of vans.

In a joint statement late Tuesday, VW and Ford said they were considering a strategic alliance and "investigating several joint projects," including development of a range of commercial vehicles for global markets.

The companies said the alliance did not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.

The brief statement provided few additional details, other than to say VW and Ford were "exploring potential projects across a number of areas," including commercial vehicles.

Ford is a leader in medium-duty trucks in the United States, and its F-series pickup has been the best-selling U.S. vehicle for decades.

VW, which owns the MAN and Scania truck brands in Europe, earlier this year formed a commercial vehicle alliance with Japanese truckmaker Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>, a Toyota affiliate. VW and Hino said they would consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and gasoline-electric hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving technologies.

VW also has an alliance with Navistar International Corp and has said it is open to buying a majority stake in the U.S. truckmaker.

