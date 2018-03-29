WABCO Launches Intelligent Trailer Program in India; Enhances Trailer Safety and Efficiency

WABCO India Limited, supplier of technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, demonstrated its pioneering Intelligent Trailer Program at WABCO India's test track in Chennai. WABCO’s award-winning Intelligent Trailer Program is an industry-first initiative now being launched in India.The Intelligent Trailer Program leverages the capabilities of WABCO’s trailer anti-lock or electronic braking control systems to provide a platform for up to 40 innovative trailer operating functions. The Intelligent Trailer Program offers significant added value for India’s trailer manufacturers, fleet operators and cargo owners.Enabling customers to select the functions most relevant to their specific needs, the Program offers a powerful range of customizable solutions to enhance operating safety, as well as reduce transportation and fuel costs. The Intelligent Trailer Program also paves the way for India’s trailer industry to upgrade from basic braking systems to the next level of advanced braking and suspension technologies required for higher levels of vehicle automation.“As a leading global technology innovator, WABCO is unique in its capability to powerfully integrate truck and trailer control systems expertise. The launch of our pioneering Intelligent Trailer Program in India demonstrates WABCO’s unrivalled commitment to also deliver sustained value to the trailer market through enhanced operational efficiency, safety and security,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.WABCO demonstrated six key functionalities tied to the Intelligent Trailer Program at the launch event, including the Trailer Anti-Lock Braking function, Roll Stability Support, TailGUARD™, OptiTire™, OptiLevel™ and OptiLink™.Trailer ABS optimizes vehicle control during emergency braking. It controls vehicle wheel slip, maintaining its ability to steer and providing added stability while braking. Maximizing the effectiveness of braking on all types of roads and in all weather conditions, Trailer ABS also helps extend the tire life of trailers.