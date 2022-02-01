Want to be a Safer Rider? Here Are Five Points to Keep in Mind While Buying a Helmet

Safety is of utmost importance when it comes to riding a bike or any two-wheeler. Unlike cars where you can rely on several safety features like airbags, seat belts, and a strong body frame, in bikes, you remain completely exposed to incoming threats.

While riding a bike, there are still some precautions that you can take to minimize injuries in case of an accident. Safety gears like riding jackets, elbow and knee pads and riding shoes are designed to take the impact if the rider falls or meets an accident. But, wearing full riding gear is not that practical for daily commuters so opting for a good helmet is the least you should do.

But even a helmet works only when it is of a proper fit for your head. If the helmet is too big and there is a significant gap between your head and the helmet, then it wouldn’t be as effective in absorbing the impact. Whereas, when the helmet is too tight, it can take a toll on your ears and head which may start hurting especially when worn for longer periods.

So, while choosing the right helmet consider certain points mentioned below:

Shape:As we all have different shapes of heads, even the manufacturers make helmets accordingly and offer a range of helmets. Helmets often come in three common shapes that are round oval, intermediate oval and long oval. To determine the shape of your head, one can use a mirror and then choose the right helmet.

Size:Besides having different shapes, our heads vary in size also. While buying a new helmet, make sure to always look for the tag where manufacturers usually mention the size. The shell of the helmet often comes in sizes ranging from small to even extra-large. However, it is advised to always wear the helmet to ensure a proper fit.

Type:Choosing the type or style solely depends on the comfort and purpose of the rider. While off-road motorcyclists choose the off-road helmets with extended chin bar and better air flow, daily commuters prefer half or open-face helmets. Other types also include full-face helmet, dual sport helmet and modular motorcycle helmets.

Quality:Helmets are not something that you change very often considering that they are mostly durable and not that cheap. So, try investing in a good brand like Steelbird, Vega and Studds and avoid buying cheap helmets which would hardly protect you during a mishap.

Certification:To ensure that your helmet has been tested before you put it on your head, look for certain marks on the helmet. In India, ISI (Indian Standards Institute) certified helmets are considered to be the safest. The certification is only given to the manufacturers who test their helmets in labs before selling them in the market.

