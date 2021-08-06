Watch: 2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Leaked Completely Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Honda Amaze 2021 facelift is all set to make its way to the Indian car market with its official launch on August 18. The entry of Amaze in a new avatar will surely spice up the competition in the sub-4-meter sedan segment. There has been a lot of buzz about the new Amaze 2021 and several spy shots of the vehicle being tested on roads have already surfaced on the internet. While most of these spy shots featured the car in a catalogue avatar, a recent video shared on YouTube gave the fans a closed look at the details of the car. The video starts off with giving a glimpse of the outgoing 2018 model and moved forward to highlight the front-three-quarters and the interior of the new Amaze 2021.

As per CarBlogIndia, the new Amaze 2021 facelift gets several updates that make it distinct from its predecessor. There's a new grille, an updated bumper design that complements the sleeker LED headlamp setup. The alloys seen on the previous Amaze model have been replaced with a new one. The changes continue to the back of the car as it gets a new taillamp setup carrying a C-shaped glow pattern for the LED bulbs.

On the inside, the new Amaze has a beige and black interior and an updated dashboard housing an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system. Amaze's infotainment setup will come with support for modern connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple Car Play. There have been reports that it can also get Alexa voice support like the latest City, but we would have to wait for the confirmation.

Similar to its predecessor, the Amaze 2021 will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant will offer a 1.2-litre unit capable of producing 90ps of power and 110Nm peak torque, the diesel option will be a 1.5-litre oil burner unit. The diesel variant engine can produce 110PS-220Nm when paired with a manual transmission, and 80PS and 160Nm with the automatic transmission gearbox.

The outgoing Amaze was priced from Rs 6.3 to 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and we can expect the new version to be offered at similar price points with some upgrade. Amaze has been the second bestselling car in its segment after Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and will be looking to keep that title with the new launch.

Honda has already started taking pre-orders and interested buyers can book the car by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 at any authorised dealership. Additionally, you can also book it online through Honda's official website by paying Rs 5000.

