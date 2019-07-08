Watch IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Getting Refuelled Mid-Air at Indo-French Garuda 2019 Exercise [Video]

The Indian Air Force and Armée de l'Air (French Air Force) are participating in a bilateral air exercise Garuda VI at Mont de Marsan in France. The exercise, scheduled to take place from July 1 to July 12, 2019, will see the most potent fighter aircraft of the two countries going head-to-head to validate the latest defence strategies and fine-tune their waging capabilities and is expected to showcase fighter jets like Rafale, Mirage 2000, Sukhoi 30 from the two sides.

IAF has shared a video of its Sukhoi Su-30MKI getting Air-to-Air refueled during the Garuda exercise. Sharing the video on Twitter, IAF wrote – “#ExGaruda2019 : Glimpses of Air-to-Air refueling by Su-30MKI fighter aircraft from IL-78 FRA aircraft. Gp Capt Antil says "Air-to-Air refueling is not an easy task. Pilots need to get their speeds right, get in correct formation and synchronise with the refueler".”

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent comprises of 120 air-warriors and four Sukhoi 30 MKI along with an IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft, French Air Force units will comprise the likes of Rafale, Alpha Jet, Mirage 2000, C135, E3F, C130, and Casa.

IAF’s official Twitter handle earlier has shared a video showing the preparations for the exercise and showing behind the scenes action. The tweet says, “The flying Operations will commence from 01 July 2019. Team IAF is all set & geared up for undertaking operations from AF Base Mont-De-Marsan, France.Happy Landings to IAF & FAF Garuda contingent.”

The IAF’s frontline fighter Sukhoi Su-30 MKI will take on the Rafale multirole jets of the French Air Force. The exercise will also give a chance to the Air Force to assess the capabilities of their aircraft against the Rafale jets which will join the Indian forces in the next few months.

Exactly 36 of the Rafale jets similar to the ones that will be used during Garuda, have been purchased by India and will arrive in 2019. The 36 aircraft will be a part of two IAF Squadron, the first of which is the Golden Arrows ’17 Squadron.