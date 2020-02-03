Watch a Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Touch 100 kmph in Just 5 Seconds [Video]
The revamped version of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 produces 42.7 bhp, which is up from the original 36 bhp.
The modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image source: Youtube/Abhinav Bhatt)
Ever thought the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 could touch the speed of 100 kmph in just 5 seconds? Well, that has happened. Recently, a video has surfaced of a latest modified Interceptor 650 on YouTube and it is being claimed the fastest interceptor in the country. The bike reaches the speed of 180 kmph in less than half a minute.
In the video, YouTuber Abhinav Bhatt proves that the bike could touch the speed of 100 kmph in a mere 5 seconds and ended up touching 180 Kmph at 29.3 seconds. The revamped version of the popular bike produces 42.7 bhp, which is up from the original 36 bhp.
Royal Enfield unveiled the Interceptor 650 with twin-cylinder feature a couple of years ago. The retro-looking motorcycle continues to be popular among bikers.
The modified bike named Project Interceptor comes with several changes. The telescopic fork has been changed to upside units from the latest Bajaj Dominar 400 so that it can be better handled at the higher speed.
The wheels have also been changed. The modified bike’s weight has come down by 20 kg.
Also Watch:
The modifications in the Interceptor 650 engine include the SS Moto’s stainless system exhaust, which is 11kg lighter than the original ones.
Royal Enfield has recently launched BS6-compliant version of the Interceptor 650 and it comes at Rs 2.65 lakh.
