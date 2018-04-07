Watch a Motorcyclist Survive Fatal Crash Between Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota RAV4 SUV [Video]

No matter how good a driver/rider you are, if you are involved in a road-accident, luck plays a big difference between life and death. More than the four-wheeler drivers, this scenario holds true for the two-wheeler riders, who need a dose of luck while stepping out on their scooters/motorcycles. Something of similar sorts happened recently and was caught on camera.The video caught on helmet mounted camera of Malik Elizee shows him walking away from a near fatal crash between a Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota RAV4 SUV. Malik uploaded the video on YouTube, showcasing how his luck saved him from being crushed under the massive SUV.In the video, the Malik can be seen standing behind a white Ford Fusion sedan at an intersection waiting for the traffic light to turn green. Malik starts his bike and follows the Ford when a Chevrolet Camaro appears from nowhere and T-Bones the Toyota RAV4 in the adjacent lane.The Camaro jumped the red light on the left and hit the Toyota with so much force that it tipped onto its side, sliding into the Ford. Right behind the Ford was the motorcyclist, who didn’t have enough time to stop the bike and ends up underside the SUV.However, Malik was lucky enough to walk out of the crash unhurt and walks over to the edge of the road and lies down on the grass. Elizee, who notes that the crash occurred in Plano, Texas, writes: “Someone ran a red light and I got real lucky. To answer some common questions: No one left in an ambulance, myself included. I was wearing most of my gear (was only going up the road so only had on regular jeans and boots), gloves and jacket saved me what would've been some serious sliding damage.”The bike would've been a lot worse shape if not for my frame sliders. My frame slider is completely grinded and destroyed but it saved most of the bike. Other than some broken plastic and mirror, the damage isn't too serious. Still can start up and ride, I actually rode it home.”We are glad that he remained unhurt in the three car crash, which could've been a lot worse.