Watch a Tesla Model X All-Electric SUV in India Dance with ‘Celebration Mode’ [Video]

While all the auto enthusiasts and critics are waiting for Tesla Motors to make a formal entry to India (which they will eventually do with the Model 3), there are people who couldn’t wait for the U.S. based electric vehicle specialist to arrive here and have imported Tesla vehicles in the country by paying a hefty price. All the models imported in India till now are Model X SUVs (3 in number), reasonable enough, considering Model X is an SUV, andIndians love SUVs.The Tesla Model X is known for its safety, performance and electric range. But it has some hidden features that make the Tesla Model X a real fun car. Elon Musk has added a ‘Celebration Mode’ in the Model X that enables the Model X to dance along a holiday rhyme, flashing lights and opening/ closing of falcon wing type doors, which looks like the car is celebrating something!A video shared by Autorounders shows a Tesla Model X dancing in Celebration Mode, which makes it the first time a Tesla Model X has been recorded dancing in India. Activating this mode is a bit tough as you need to long press the Tesla logo on the screen in the centre console of the car. After that, there’s a secret code one has to enter - ‘modelXmas’ and the SUV gets ready to celebrate. Lastly, you have to press the lock button on the key fob from outside the car to start the celebration.In terms of safety, Tesla Model X gets active safety technologies, including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking, three-position dynamic LED turning lights, LED fog lights and power-folding, heated side mirrors.The Tesla Model X 100D has a 100 kWh battery pack which company claims to provide a range of 474 Kilometers. With dual motor all-wheel drive, Tesla Model X can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.In the UK, the Tesla Model x 90D retails for GBP 88,188 which is equivalent to Rs 7,573,188 approximately. After the import duties, it is expected that the car would have cost around Rs 1 crore to the buyer.