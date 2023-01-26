Watch: Air India Releases 'Desh Ka Naam, HarAasmaan' Film on Republic Day 2023

Air India has released ‘Desh Ka Naam, #HarAasmaan’ short film to mark the Republic Day 2023. The narrative of the 90-second film is all about giving wings to dreams through a collective initiative. It is much more than just about flying - it is all about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil that dream. The renowned singer Shaan has lent his voice to this film.

“The concluding sign off note: Desh ka naam, har aasmaan.. imprinting the stamp of India on every horizon of the world highlights the aspiration of today’s India. The India that is bold, vibrant, warm & progressive and confident. This audio - visual is our tribute to the Nation. We believe that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the nation to join hands and take our nation to ever greater heights - and this film is our small attempt to inspire and encourage people to do the same", said Mr Sunil Suresh, Communications Head, Air India.

“The script unfolds with a spontaneous appeal to Indians to come together as a team and unfurl our Tricolour to fly high everywhere! Sky is indeed the limit when the Nation works as one collective unit and with one mission to succeed," said Air India in the official statement.

The entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. The aspirational energy of the youth and the wisdom of age play an equally important role in scripting a nation’s saga of success The very ‘real’ and inclusive treatment of the theme of patriotism - cutting across generations - is what makes this creative special. This is only about India and all about India.

