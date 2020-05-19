WATCH: BJP Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies Cargo Flight With COVID-19 Medical Supply to Dhaka from Delhi

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy extended his service as a pilot after he flew a medical supply flight to Dhaka. In a video that he tweeted, Rudy speaks re-assuring words saying that India is doing its best to deal with the current crisis posed during the pandemic.

After extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks after May 3, the Government of India, on May 17, announced to extend the ban on domestic and international flight services till May 31. The ban has been extended as govt has announced the phase 4 of lockdown due to COVID-19 till May 31. All medical flights, special flights and freight flights will continue to operate like before.

It was earlier learned from the top Government sources that the Central Government was in its final stages to resume flight operations in India. However, a few complications being posed by State Governments seeking clarity on whether passengers must be quarantined after landing or not resulted in a delay to resume operations.

The scheduled passenger flight services have been under restrictions since March 25, when PM Modi announced the first phase of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government, however, has laid down a detailed SOP for resuming the flight services, some of which include no catering for a flight duration of under two hours. Some snacks, however, could still be offered.

Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs will be placed and only healthy people will be allowed to travel.

