WATCH: Blogger Replaces Bike's Front Wheel with Steel Drum to See How It Rolls

It is quite common for bike enthusiasts to make changes to their two-wheelers. Many people are seen upgrading parts of their motorcycles while some are more inclined towards enhancing the look of their machine. However, in a recent video, a man seems to have gone a tad too far after he replaced the front tyre of his bike with a metal drum. The experiment according to him was successful, but in the video, one can see him struggle quite a bit while riding. Further, he has also advised all his viewers to not try this at home as the same can be quite dangerous from a safety point of view.

The YouTube video shared by a channel named Crazy XYZ. The clip begins with him showing how he has connected two rods and a pipe through the red drum so that it can be attached in place of the front wheel. There are two hollow structures attached on top of the rod in which the vlogger is going to put the shockers of his bike. To do this experiment he has used a red TVS Victor.

In order to connect the drum, he has removed essential parts of the two-wheeler including the front wheel, front mudguard and disc brake. After removing it he attaches the drum to the bike with the help of a big bolt. As he starts the bike and begins to ride, we see that he is facing issues in moving ahead. However, after a while, it does seem like that is functioning fairly decent. It must also be noted that for breaks, the rider has no option but to entirely be dependent on the rear brakes.

Since the drum is not proportionate to the bike, it is constantly ruining the two wheelers’ centre of gravity and handling. From the looks, one can easily say that there is absolute chaos in the steering inputs. It looks like the rider is steering to the right when he actually has to turn left. Even though these troubles are visible, the vlogger claims that his experiment was a success since his only agenda was to see if the front tyre could be replaced by a drum.

