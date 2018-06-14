Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]

There is a popular movie from South India, where superstar Mohanlal, acting as a cop, crosses a river in his car to rescue some people. Something of a similar sort came into light, albeit in real life, during the recent floods in Kerala. A video shared on Facebook shows brave cops crossing a flowing river in Mahindra Bolero police car to rescue a stranded family.The video making round on Social Media and shared widely is from Purapuzha in Kerala where a family got stranded while trying to cross a submerged bridge during heavy rainfall. The bridge was the only way to connect the village to the mainland. Also, the heavy water flow in the river made things worse for the family and the rescue efforts.However, on the other side of the bridge was a police issued Mahindra Bolero, who dared to cross the bridge under such water flow. We are not sure on the number of police personnel inside the Bolero, but the video shows Bolero successfully crossing the submerged bridge.The Mahindra Bolero is one of the oldest India-made SUVs in the country and is currently on sale. It has a high ground clearance, high kerb weight, 4*4 drive system, all making it a competent off-roader, the fact that helped Bolero successfully cross the bridge.Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 2523cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine with an output of 63 hp along with a peak torque of 180 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission.Often times we criticize police for not doing their job responsibly, but incidents like these restore the faith in the police force, and other security forces of India. We salute the bravery of the cops who helped save the stranded citizens.