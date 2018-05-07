English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch British Millionaire Crash his Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe Worth Rs 7 Crore in a Shop [Video]
A British millionaire named Jody Sanders crashed his precious Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe into a shop and ran away leaving the uber-luxury car behind.
Rolls-Royce Dawn stranded post crash. (Image: The Sun)
With great power comes great responsibility – the dialogue of a famous movie holds true for every aspect of life, more so with the powerful and luxury cars. These powerful machines need to be treated with care, until of course you are on a properly secured race track, clocking insanely fast times. However, some people don’t actually realize the power of these big machines and put other people’s life in the harm’s way.
We have covered all sorts of accidents caused by such powerful machines, but never have we seen an accident like the one recently recorded on a CCTV in Spain. A British millionaire named Jody Sanders crashed his precious Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe worth Rs 7 Crore into a shop and ran away leaving the uber-luxury car behind.
According to a report in DailyMail, the millionaire was driving his car in the beautiful streets of the island Majorca, Spain with a couple of women in the car when he smashed one side of the small tobacco shop. As per the report, his sandals got stuck in the pedals and his £270,000 Rolls-Royce went crashing into a tobacco shop.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References!
Sanders immediately fled the crash scene, leaving his expensive car on the spot, along with the two unknown women, who are said to be models. It is being said that he later called the manager of the shop to ask for insurance details and sort out the matter.
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG E63S First Look!
Jose Martin, the manager of a restaurant nearby said, “The man was driving and the music was blaring and two very pretty South American women were in bikinis dancing and taking selfies.” There were around 20 people in the restaurant at the time who narrowly escaped the crash.
Sanders, who calls himself a 'maverick tycoon', is quite famous on Social Media and is still at large. He is from Warwickshire and owns other expensive supercars like Mercedes-AMG and Lamborghini as well. One authority said, 'The paperwork in the car didn't quite match the number plate so that's another thing the driver will be questioned about when he is tracked down.'
Also Watch
We have covered all sorts of accidents caused by such powerful machines, but never have we seen an accident like the one recently recorded on a CCTV in Spain. A British millionaire named Jody Sanders crashed his precious Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe worth Rs 7 Crore into a shop and ran away leaving the uber-luxury car behind.
According to a report in DailyMail, the millionaire was driving his car in the beautiful streets of the island Majorca, Spain with a couple of women in the car when he smashed one side of the small tobacco shop. As per the report, his sandals got stuck in the pedals and his £270,000 Rolls-Royce went crashing into a tobacco shop.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References!
Sanders immediately fled the crash scene, leaving his expensive car on the spot, along with the two unknown women, who are said to be models. It is being said that he later called the manager of the shop to ask for insurance details and sort out the matter.
Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG E63S First Look!
Jose Martin, the manager of a restaurant nearby said, “The man was driving and the music was blaring and two very pretty South American women were in bikinis dancing and taking selfies.” There were around 20 people in the restaurant at the time who narrowly escaped the crash.
Sanders, who calls himself a 'maverick tycoon', is quite famous on Social Media and is still at large. He is from Warwickshire and owns other expensive supercars like Mercedes-AMG and Lamborghini as well. One authority said, 'The paperwork in the car didn't quite match the number plate so that's another thing the driver will be questioned about when he is tracked down.'
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges