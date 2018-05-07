English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Watch British Millionaire Crash his Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe Worth Rs 7 Crore in a Shop [Video]

A British millionaire named Jody Sanders crashed his precious Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe into a shop and ran away leaving the uber-luxury car behind.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:May 7, 2018, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Watch British Millionaire Crash his Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe Worth Rs 7 Crore in a Shop [Video]
Rolls-Royce Dawn stranded post crash. (Image: The Sun)
With great power comes great responsibility – the dialogue of a famous movie holds true for every aspect of life, more so with the powerful and luxury cars. These powerful machines need to be treated with care, until of course you are on a properly secured race track, clocking insanely fast times. However, some people don’t actually realize the power of these big machines and put other people’s life in the harm’s way.

We have covered all sorts of accidents caused by such powerful machines, but never have we seen an accident like the one recently recorded on a CCTV in Spain. A British millionaire named Jody Sanders crashed his precious Rolls-Royce Dawn Coupe worth Rs 7 Crore into a shop and ran away leaving the uber-luxury car behind.



According to a report in DailyMail, the millionaire was driving his car in the beautiful streets of the island Majorca, Spain with a couple of women in the car when he smashed one side of the small tobacco shop. As per the report, his sandals got stuck in the pedals and his £270,000 Rolls-Royce went crashing into a tobacco shop.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References!

Sanders immediately fled the crash scene, leaving his expensive car on the spot, along with the two unknown women, who are said to be models. It is being said that he later called the manager of the shop to ask for insurance details and sort out the matter.

Also Watch: Mercedes-AMG E63S First Look!


Jose Martin, the manager of a restaurant nearby said, “The man was driving and the music was blaring and two very pretty South American women were in bikinis dancing and taking selfies.” There were around 20 people in the restaurant at the time who narrowly escaped the crash.

Sanders, who calls himself a 'maverick tycoon', is quite famous on Social Media and is still at large. He is from Warwickshire and owns other expensive supercars like Mercedes-AMG and Lamborghini as well. One authority said, 'The paperwork in the car didn't quite match the number plate so that's another thing the driver will be questioned about when he is tracked down.'

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?

Recommended For You