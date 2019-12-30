Watch: Child Falls Off Moving Car in Kerala At a Sharp Turn, Picked Up by Driver

In a recent video that surfaced on YouTube, a child can be seen falling down from the backseat of a moving car as it was taking a sharp turn. The incident took place in Kerala.

The video was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the area which captured the child falling on the road. In the video, one could see that one of the backdoors to the car suddenly flung open sending the child flying out on to the road. However, as soon as the incident happened, the driver of the car came to a halt and people around quickly gathered to pick the child up. While it is not known whether the child received any injuries or not, the youngster seemed to be a bit dazed by the incident before being picked up by the driver of the car. In the video, the driver could be seen cradling the child as he made his way back to the car.

It was a relief there wasn’t much traffic on the road while the car was taking the hasty turn, otherwise, it might have turned into a tragedy. The reason for the child falling from the car is unclear. There is a possibility of the car door did not close properly. It could also be that the parents did not put the seat-belt on the child.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, "In India, about eighty thousand people are killed in road crashes every year which is thirteen per cent of the total fatality all over the world. The man behind the wheel plays an important role in most of the crashes. In most of the cases crashes occurs either due to carelessness or due to lack of road safety awareness of the road user. Hence, road safety education is as essential as any other basic skills of survival."

